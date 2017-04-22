Iowa lawmakers burning late-night 'oil' in effort to adjourn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- The Republican-controlled Iowa Legislature has debated into the early morning in an effort to adjourn the 2017 session, and it remains unclear when they'll wrap up their work.

Lawmakers from both chambers met privately on-and-off between Friday morning and early Saturday to attempt to finalize the roughly $7.2 billion state budget. But they were at odds over legislation that would expand the state's medical marijuana oil program.

Republicans in the House announced a plan early Saturday that would allow the manufacturing and sale of cannabis oil in the state. The current program has no such system.

It's unclear if the Senate, which backed a more comprehensive bill, will support the measure.

Lawmakers also met privately over legislation to fund water quality initiatives, but it's uncertain if it will advance.