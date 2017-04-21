Iowa Hawkeye Defense surpasses offense in Spring Game

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

Mark Woodley/ @MarkWoodleyKWWL

Well here on Friday night we got a good look at some new faces in the black and gold, and we got a good idea of just where this team is right now heading in to the off season.

Iowa Spring Game/Iowa City

An offense missing Akrum Wadley and Matt Vandeberg struggled most of the night --

And junior Dback Jake Gervase stole most of the show picking off Tyler Wiegers -- a play that came after multiple 3 and outs by the offense --

Although it did lead to a score on a 5 yard strike from Kyle Stanley to Devonte Young --

Most of the big plays -- however belonged to Gervase -- another pick on Wiegers just before half as the defense dominated the first 30 minutes--

And it didn't change much in the second half -- Gervase with pick number 3 -- ghis one against Kyle Stanley --

Which did lead to another short score by the offense -- redshirt freshman Toren Young scores on a 14 yard run --

But those were few and far between on Friday night -

Kirk Ferentz/Iowa Head Coach

"It's been back and forth a little bit. Sometimes they look pretty good and other times a little off. Our timing wasn't great tonight in certain areas. It's hard. We're not really cohesive right now offensively, and that's not a big surprise."

Jake Gervase/Junior Defensive Back

"You know I'm just trying to take advantage of every opportunity, communication is a big thing on the back end, especially at the free safety position, so I had a lot of fun."