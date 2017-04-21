Iowa Hawkeye Defense surpasses offense in Spring Game - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa Hawkeye Defense surpasses offense in Spring Game

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Mark Woodley/ @MarkWoodleyKWWL

Well here on Friday night we got a good look at some new faces in the black and gold, and we got a good idea of just where this team is right now heading in to the off season.

Iowa Spring Game/Iowa City

An offense missing Akrum Wadley and Matt Vandeberg struggled most of the night --

And junior Dback Jake Gervase stole most of the show picking off Tyler Wiegers -- a play that came after multiple 3 and outs by the offense --

Although it did lead to a score on a 5 yard strike from Kyle Stanley to Devonte Young --

Most of the big plays -- however belonged to Gervase -- another pick on Wiegers just before half as the defense dominated the first 30 minutes--

And it didn't change much in the second half -- Gervase with pick number 3 -- ghis one against Kyle Stanley --

Which did lead to another short score by the offense -- redshirt freshman Toren Young scores on a 14 yard run --

But those were few and far between on Friday night -

Kirk Ferentz/Iowa Head Coach

"It's been back and forth a little bit. Sometimes they look pretty good and other times a little off. Our timing wasn't great tonight in certain areas. It's hard. We're not really cohesive right now offensively, and that's not a big surprise."

Jake Gervase/Junior Defensive Back

"You know I'm just trying to take advantage of every opportunity, communication is a big thing on the back end, especially at the free safety position, so I had a lot of fun."

