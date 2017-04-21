Concert draw big crowd, but police keep traffic flowing.

Thousands of Iowans hitting the town Friday night in their cowboy boots for some good music as Florida Georgia Line and openers like Chris Lane take over the UNI-Dome.

But before they could enjoy the music, fans all having to drive down Hudson Road to get to the Dome.

The single road access causing major backups in the past.

"We've had some events where it has taken them half an hour to get from Highway 20 to the Dome because there is so much traffic on Hudson Road," said Cedar Falls Police Chief Jeff Olson.

Shuttle Driver Bob Peterson says he knows what it is like to get stuck in that traffic and is thankful Friday night's event wasn't like that.

"We came in at like 5 p.m. and it was bumper to bumper. It was terrible trying to get into the UNI-Dome. But right now, like I said, it is not bad," said Peterson.

The Florida Georgia Line traffic flowing smoothly for most of the night, in part because police were able to separate the cars by setting up signs directing people early on the best route to take.

"We try to have people take alternative routes because if everyone comes in on Hudson Road that is what causes some real traffic delays," said Chief Olson.

The signs sending out of town traffic three different ways, making for only a slight wait getting into the parking.