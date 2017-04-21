Fans get a taste of Hawkeyes at spring game

It felt like game day. It looked like game day. It certainly smelt like game day. Hawkeye fans piled into Kinnick Stadium for the first every Friday night spring game.

The spring game gives fans a chance to see a glimpse of what they can expect for the upcoming season.

"We get a glance of the roster. That's always something we're always curious about," Randal Funchess, a loyal Hawkeye fan and an alumni, said.

While hundreds of fans waited at the gates for them to open in order to get a front row seat, others hung back to finish their preseason tailgate.

"We're prepping for the football season. This is our spring game for tailgating. We can't be great fans unless we practice too so we got to show up just as much as those 11 guys on the field," Funchess said.

Many Hawkeye fans, like Funchess, felt confident about the upcoming season before even seeing the practice start.

"I'm going to go out on a edge and say we're going to have an 8-4 year with a Co-Big Ten Title actually and we're actually going to win in Indy this year as opposed to any other year in Indy. I'm calling that prediction right now and that's what's going to happen," he said.