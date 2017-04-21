Marion man accused of intentionally setting bed on fire - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Marion man accused of intentionally setting bed on fire

Posted: Updated:
Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
Connect
MARION (KWWL) -

A man is arrested, accused of intentionally setting his bed on fire.  44-year-old Michael Whitehorn is facing arson charges.

Crews responded to the home at 515-15 Bentley Drive in Marion on April 13, but when they arrived, the fire was already out.

There was some minor damage and nobody was hurt.  Investigators say Whitehorn lit the fire and then left the apartment.  He was found later and arrested.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.