Marion man accused of intentionally setting bed on fire

A man is arrested, accused of intentionally setting his bed on fire. 44-year-old Michael Whitehorn is facing arson charges.

Crews responded to the home at 515-15 Bentley Drive in Marion on April 13, but when they arrived, the fire was already out.

There was some minor damage and nobody was hurt. Investigators say Whitehorn lit the fire and then left the apartment. He was found later and arrested.