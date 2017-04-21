Local chocolate shop gets 'sweet' opportunity in Hollywood

A Cedar Rapids chocolate shop has been invited to Hollywood to create swag bags for celebrities attending the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Owner of Sweetopia Artisian Chocolates and Cakes Kate Behm just bought the company in January of last year.

Behm says she never thought she would get this opportunity in her lifetime.

“We were pretty surprised. At first when I received the email I thought it was a hoax," she told us.

The swag bags will be handed out directly to celebrities at an event on May 6, the night before the awards.

“You'll have an opportunity to talk to them, show them your product," Behm says.

She will be taking her daughter along who is hoping to meet Evan Peters from American Horror Story.

“She is so excited to meet him," Behm says.

In preparation for the event Sweetopia has already started making the 110 pounds of caramel they will need.

1600 truffles and 600 devil's kiss will also need to be made.

Behm says they are getting this opportunity thanks to their Facebook page.

“The CEO of the PR firm that does the event, his wife had seen our Facebook page," she told us.