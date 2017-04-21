'Move over' law expands in Iowa - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

'Move over' law expands in Iowa

Written by Kristin Rogers, Multimedia Journalist
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

Move over or slow down, that's the law in Iowa when it comes to passing emergency vehicles that are pulled off of the road. 

Governor Branstad signed a bill expanding that law  to include utility vehicles, trash and recycling trucks. 

"It's always exciting when there's laws that help keep our employees safe while they do their jobs," says Sara Baughman, Cedar Rapids Utilities Communications Coordinator. 

If you can't move over safely for whatever reason the law has always said to slow down. 

"We appreciate that this law just helps raise awareness for motorist to take that time to slow down when you see the flashing lights on all of these different vehicles now," Baughman told us. 

