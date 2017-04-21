Dubuque man convicted of selling drugs that killed one, and injured two others

A Dubuque man has been convicted of selling drugs that killed one person, and injured two others.

Antrell Lews, who lives in Dubuque, was convicted of multiple charges.

The evidence at trial showed Lewis sold heroin to multiple customers in the Dubuque, Iowa, area in 2015 and 2016.

In early March 2016, four men from Maquoketa, Iowa, drove to Dubuque to purchase heroin from Lewis.

The two men then simultaneously used and overdosed on the purported heroin while sitting in the car. Emergency responders arrived at the scene and saved their lives using Narcan, an opiate reversal agent. Another man inside the apartment used the heroin after emergency responders left the area. He was found dead of a drug overdose 18 hours later.

Drugs seized from the car and from the apartment tested positive for heroin and a substance called furanylfentanyl. Furanylfentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid.

Lewis remains is still in custody before sentencing. Lewis faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment and a possible maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a $1,000,000 fine, $200 in special assessments, and up to a lifetime term supervised release following any imprisonment.