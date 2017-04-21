Beloved teacher dies suddenly

An area school district has been hit with three tragic deaths in less than a month. Waterloo schools lost principal Liz Crowley, student Jacob Simon and now a beloved teacher.

Poyner media teacher Angela Webb died this weekend, she was 35.

Poyner Elementary School principal Jennifer Willand says Webb left school last Tuesday with flu like symptoms. Her family says she then got an infection and suffered from septic shock, which ultimately killed her.

Her sudden death left her family and Poyner Elementary heartbroken.

"You are the best teacher, I miss you so much can you come to me?" reads one card written to Webb's family by Poyner students.

Webb worked in the school library teaching students about reading and media. The library held her two favorite things, books and her students.

"I always say she liked us most of the time, but she loved her students all of the time," said Mike Webb, brother.

Her family is mourning the loss of a sister and daughter.

"She loved everybody...she was always happy and always had a smile," said Susan Haurum, mother. "She loved the kids and loved her cats...she was amazing, really amazing."

Students and staff at her school are devastated by the loss of a media teacher and friend.

"My heart just broke into a million pieces," said Principal Willand. "I was shocked and devastated...she is such a good person and she's so warm-hearted."

The library was like her second home. She brought in fish for the students to take care of, hand picked books and truly took pride in teaching the students about creativity. She truly cherished her students.

"She would make us laugh, she would help us when we needed help, she was caring and kind," wrote one student in a card. "I always knew she was a really great library teacher...I miss her so much, she was amazing. We will never forget her...she had such a great smile."

Principal Willard says students and staff are having a hard time dealing with the loss of Webb. She says the library and hallways are missing something special.

In place of flowers the family is asking for donations so they can use the money to give books to the Poyner library.

