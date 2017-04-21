Three vehicle crash in Cedar Falls - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Three vehicle crash in Cedar Falls

At least three cars were involved in a serious accident this afternoon. 

The crash happened at Hudson and Ridgeway in Cedar Falls around 4:00 p.m. 

At this time, South Bound Hudson Road is down to one-lane traffic.

Emergency crews are on scene at this time. 

