Brother of man charged with helping ISIS now facing gun charges - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Brother of man charged with helping ISIS now facing gun charges

Posted: Updated:
Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
Connect
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

The brother of a man arrested for alleged ties to ISIS is now facing federal charges himself.  FBI agents raided the Waterloo home 36-year-old Wayne Jones II on April 12.

According to court documents, a gun was found inside the home.  Jones admitted to using marijuana the day before the gun was found, and was previously convicted of drug charges in 2000.  He's now facing charges of prohibited person of a firearm.

Wayne's brother, Joseph D. Jones of Zion, Illinois, was arrested last week and charged with conspiracy to provide materials to ISIS.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.