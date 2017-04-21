Brother of man charged with helping ISIS now facing gun charges

The brother of a man arrested for alleged ties to ISIS is now facing federal charges himself. FBI agents raided the Waterloo home 36-year-old Wayne Jones II on April 12.

According to court documents, a gun was found inside the home. Jones admitted to using marijuana the day before the gun was found, and was previously convicted of drug charges in 2000. He's now facing charges of prohibited person of a firearm.

Wayne's brother, Joseph D. Jones of Zion, Illinois, was arrested last week and charged with conspiracy to provide materials to ISIS.