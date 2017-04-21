One year since Prince's death - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

One year since Prince's death

It's been one year since the death of music legend Prince. 

The singer was found at his Paisley Park complex in Minnesota a year ago today, and to celebrate his life and legacy, fans are flocking to the Paisley Park home. 

There are four days of events planned to honor Prince through out the weekend. 

