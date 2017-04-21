Marion police remind residents to lock cars

According to the Marion Police Department, there have been 29 reports of cars that had things stolen from inside by the end of March.

Because of this police are reminding residents to lock their cars. Of the 29 reports, 25 of the cars were unlocked.

"Many crimes are committed as a result of opportunities provided to the offender," police said in the warning.

They're also urging drivers to keep possessions out of plain sight citing that the other 4 vehicles, though locked, had visible valuables. Windows of those cars were broken out.

"We are asking residents to take a few extra moments to be safety savvy and not become a crime victim. Remove valuables from your vehicle at night, and lock your vehicles when they are unattended. Marion is a safe community, but we need your help to keep it that way," they said.