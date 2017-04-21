Razor ripstik being recalled for fall hazard - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Razor ripstik being recalled for fall hazard

Before your child gets on that razor ripstik this weekend, check it out. It might be under recall.

Razor is recalling about 158-thousand ripstik electric motorized caster boards due to a fall hazard.

Razor has received more than 700 reports of the rear wheel locking up, resulting in four injuries.

The caster boards were sold nationwide from February 2016 through this month (April 2017).

Consumers should stop using them and contact razor to receive a free repair kit.

Razor can be reached toll-free at 866-467-2967 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at www.Razor.com and click on "Recall Information" for more information.
 

