Ronda Rousey announces engagement to fighter Travis Browne

   LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Forget the octagon, Ronda Rousey is buzzing about a ring after announcing her engagement to fellow MMA fighter Travis Browne.
   Rousey flashed the diamond and made the announcement in a paparazzi video shared by TMZ Sports . Browne says in the video that he popped the question under a waterfall in New Zealand last week.
   The 30-year-old Rousey says they plan to get married "soon," but that they're just in the beginning stages of planning a wedding.
   Rousey also doesn't have a date for her next fight. She suffered a humiliating defeat to Amanda Nunes in December in a comeback bid after losing her UFC title to Holly Holm in 2015.

