The Latest: Prince fans join 'purple family' at Paisley Park

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The Latest on the anniversary of Prince's death (all times local):

9:15 a.m.

A few fans are starting to gather outside Paisley Park on the anniversary of megastar Prince's death.

Rhonda Soso traveled from Compton, California, to shoot photos on a sunny Friday morning of the recording-complex-turned-museum in suburban Minneapolis where Prince lived and died.

Soso is in Chanhassen for a four-day celebration of Prince's life and music that started Thursday at Paisley Park. She wore a Prince symbol pendant and had spray-painted the symbol in black along the legs of her white pants.

Soso says she is here "just to be part of the purple family, the purple army." She says it's difficult knowing that Prince is no longer here, but that "his spirit, his energy is still with us."

Prince died one year ago of an accidental fentanyl overdose.

------

12:30 a.m.

For Prince fans, the one-year anniversary of his shocking death from an accidental drug overdose will be a time for sadness and celebration.

It was a year ago Friday that the music superstar was found dead at Paisley Park, the suburban Minneapolis recording complex where he lived.

At Paisley Park, which has been turned into a museum, a full four days of events are on tap, ranging from concert performances by Prince's former bandmates to panel discussions. Fans who can't afford those high-priced tickets can head to a street party outside First Avenue, the club he made world famous in "Purple Rain." And the Minnesota History Center is staging a special exhibit of Prince memorabilia, including his iconic "Purple Rain" suit.

