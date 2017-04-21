Fire kills thousands of turkeys at Iowa farm

WAPELLO, Iowa (AP) -- Authorities say several thousand turkeys have perished in a southeast Iowa fire.

The blaze was reported around 11:10 a.m. Thursday at a turkey farm southwest of Wapello in Louisa County.

Davenport television station KWQC reports (http://bit.ly/2pZpq2l ) that several fire departments responded to calls for extra help. Firefighters say the fire burned rapidly because of high winds and fresh sawdust bedding for the birds.

Damage was estimated at $300,000 with the loss of nearly 10,700 turkeys.

The fire cause is being investigated.