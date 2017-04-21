Iowa unemployment rate drops slightly to 3.1 percent - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa unemployment rate drops slightly to 3.1 percent

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa's unemployment rate dropped slightly in March to 3.1 percent.

Iowa Workforce Development announced Friday that the rate fell from 3.2 percent in February and was down from 3.8 percent a year ago.

The agency reports the number of unemployed Iowa resident dropped to 51,900 in March as more people left the labor force. The number of working residents rose about 500 to 1.64 million.

Iowa's unemployment rate compares to a national rate of 4.5 percent.

