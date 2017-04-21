Iowa couple pleads not guilty in animal neglect case

An Iowa couple has pleaded not guilty in an animal neglect case.

Troy and Reille Worby are each facing a charge of Animal Neglect causing death or serious injury.

They are accused of abusing a dog that ended up dying.

Troy Worby is also facing an Abandonment charge.

Reille pleaded not guilty to Animal Neglect yesterday, her pre-trial conference is set for May 5.

Troy pleaded not guilty to both of his charges earlier this month, his pre-trial conference is set for June 2.

In February Tipton police were called to the 300 block of West 6th street for a report of a dog laying on the ground.

Police found the very thin dog covered in feces, dehydrated and with open sores.

The dog was taken to Tipton Veterinary Services but later died.

The vet's office named the dog Hope before it died.