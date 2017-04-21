First half of Team of Dreams celebrity lineup released

The first half of the celebrity roster for the annual Team of Dreams event at the Field of Dreams has been released.

Among the players headed to Dyersville on Saturday, Sept. 3, are Wade Boggs, Andre Dawson, Reggie Jackson, Ozzie Smith, Mark Grace and Vince Coleman.

This mark's the fourth year for the event, which features a day of activities on the famed Field of Dreams, before the celebrity game under the lights.

Boggs, Dawson, Jackson and Smith, all Hall of Famers, are returning for the game, while Grace and Coleman are making their Team of Dreams debut.

For a full schedule and ticketing information about the event, visit www.teamofdreamsiowa.com.