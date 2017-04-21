Traffic tips before tonight's Florida Georgia Line concert

Police have advice for anyone going to tonight's Florida Georgia Line concert in Cedar Falls.

Show up early.

Cedar Falls Police are sharing traffic tips ahead of the big show at the UNI-Dome.

They say if you are coming from the west on Highway 20 (traveling eastbound), you will want to take exit 220, take University Avenue and follow the signs.

If you are coming from the east on Highway 20 (traveling westbound), you will want to exit on Highway 27/58, take the 18th Street exit and follow 18th to Hudson Road.

If you are coming from the north on 27/218 (traveling southbound), you will want to take the 1st Street exit to Hudson Road and then south to the Dome.

Police say there are signs in place to help people, but everyone should expect lines and traffic delays.

The Dome opens at 5:30 p.m.

The concert starts at 7:00 p.m.