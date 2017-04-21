Students find graves of eastern Iowa soldiers during overseas trip

They traveled overseas, and now they're telling veterans what they learned.

Colombus High School's A.P. European History class traveled overseas with their teacher on a 12-day trip.

The Waterloo students visited France and Belgium.

"Our class motto for the trip was to experience, to honor, and to remember," students tell KWWL.

The trip was led by teacher Gary Schneiders.

The students visited sites still scarred by World War I and World War II

They also visited cemeteries for fallen soldiers, finding soldiers barried in France that were from Waterloo and Cedar Falls.

Some of the cemeteries the students visited are rarely seen by Americans.

The students say something that really stuck out to them was how some people overseas remember these wars and soldiers from so long ago.

For example, in France poppies can be seen in many hotels and shops. Poppies are the symbol of World War I.

In Belgium, there's a wreath laying every night in honor of those who fought for Belgium in World War I.

The Columbus students want show they appreciate their veterans in the Cedar Valley.

This Sunday, they're going to be doing a presentation about their trip at Columbus High School.

It will be at 6 at night, and it will be open to the pubic.

Veterans are encouraged to attend.

Here's a list of what the students did in France and Belgium.