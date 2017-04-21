"This is an Iowa problem" Lawmakers debate water quality - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

"This is an Iowa problem" Lawmakers debate water quality

DES MOINES (KWWL) -

The Iowa House has passed a bill focused on water quality, but the legislative session could end before there's another vote in the Senate.

The legislation would make millions of dollars available for water quality programs over the next 12 years.

"This is not, absolutely is not, an agricultural problem. This is not an urban problem. This is not an industry or business problem. This is an Iowa problem and because it is an Iowa problem we all need to work together to solve it," said Rep. Chip Baltimore, (R) Boone.

The bill now heads back to the Senate.

