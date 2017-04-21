Dubuque priest named next bishop of Davenport Diocese

After 27 years serving in the Archdiocese of Dubuque, Father Tom Zinkula is moving on.

Zinkula was the Vatican's choice to take over as bishop of the Diocese of Davenport--a position he'll be ordained for and officially take over June 22.

"Initially, the first few days, first week or so after I heard from the nuncio, it was kind of surreal, what do you do with that? It was out of the blue. So then it became, more real and reality set in," Zinkula said.

He was ordained as a priest back in 1990, and has served in a number of parishes during the last 27 years.

He's spent the last three as the rector of the St. Pius X Seminary.

He says leaving the only archdiocese he's ever known will be touch, but he's looking forward to the challenges that await him in Davenport.

"I'm anxious about that, and I'll make my mistakes, and I'll be a baby bishop for a while, figuring it out. But then also, I'm excited. It's a new adventure, I like new challenges, meeting new people. I'm kind of curious by nature," he said.

In the time between now and then, he says he'll be required to take a retreat to think and pray about the new position.

He's taking over for a bishop who served that diocese for the past 11 years.

The Diocese of Davenport covers 22 counties and includes nearly 80 parishes.