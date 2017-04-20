Great Performances at Cedar Falls Track Meet

Some great competition on hand for the annual Tiger Relays in Cedar Falls...

Tiger seniors honored tonight.....Sam Schillinger of Cedar Falls has qualified for Drake in the 32-hundred and 16-hundred meter runs ...Tonight Schillinger runs the 800 meters.

It is a great race between Schillinger and Waterloo West's Isaiah Andorfer... And its Schillinger winning in a photo finish.

Cedar Falls also gets a win from senior Seb Gearhardt in the 400 meter run in 51 point oh six seconds.

Tiger senior Gabe Penrith races to first in the 200 meter dash...

Cedar Rapids Prairies' Chavey Parks skims the 110 meter high hurdles in 15 point oh-six seconds.

The Prairie Hawks Marty Borseth anchors his team to first place in the four by 200 meter relay just edging Waterloo East....