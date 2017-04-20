Great Performances at Cedar Falls Track Meet

Some great competition on hand for the annual Tiger Relays in Cedar Falls... Tiger seniors honored tonight.....Sam Schillinger of Cedar Falls has qualified for Drake in the 32-hundred and 16-hundred meter runsMore >>
The man who killed retired New Orleans Saints star Will Smith and wounded his wife during a traffic dispute last year was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison for manslaughter.More >>
Waterloo rolled out of Fargo with a 3-0 win as the Black Hawks completed the three game sweep of the Force in the opening round of the playoffs. Robbie Beydoun put together a second straight brilliant performance in net, stopping all 24 Fargo shots sent his way.More >>
Iowa softball team topped Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series foe Iowa State 2-1 Tuesday night at Pearl Field. With the win, Iowa claimed the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series, 19-7.More >>
