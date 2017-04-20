Hawks' Drew Cook changing positions

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

The Iowa Hawkeyes are nearing the end of spring football practices.

And one big change on the way is the transition of Hawkeye sophomore Drew Cook from quarterback to tight end following in the footsteps of his legendary father Marv Cook.

Cook's move from quarterback to tight end would leave Iowa with just three quarterbacks on the roster...

But Cook who was a star quarterback for his dad at Iowa City Regina is a perfect tight end candidate at 6-5 235 pounds.

And while many have speculated that tight end may have always been Drew Cook's best position...Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz says the coaching staff has also kicked around the idea...

Brian Ferentz "He's a big athletic guy. We liked him in high school as a basketball player. We liked him as an athlete certainly as a football player and certainly as a quarterback, but seeing him move around. You get to see him move plenty in high school.

And all those things, with that size, and that frame, that's always something you're keeping in the back of your mind for anyone you recruit at any position.

But you're looking for athletic ability, frame, size. But most of all, and this is what's always stood out to us about Drew, you're looking for guys that think the right way. Guys that approach things the right way. Guys that are improvement driven, detail oriented. Drew Cook is that kind of guy."