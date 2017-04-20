Cardinal Dolan praises Dubuque

One of the top leaders of the catholic church is in Eastern Iowa this week.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the Archbishop of New York spent Thursday at Loras College in Dubuque.

The Cardinal is born and bred in the Midwest and says he is so happy to be back.

One by one, Cardinal Dolan took the time to speak with each person at Thursday's service.

Many calling it a once in a lifetime opportunity to meet one of the most influential Catholics in the country.

"I've always wanted to hear him speak," said Barb Nowacki in Dubuque.

"It is just an honor, of all the places he could be today, in the country and the world, and he is right here; sort of amazing. Our bells are ringing today," said Cynthia Krause of Dubuque.

Cardinal Dolan speaking during mass on Loras College's campus, praising the school for its excellence in education before his sermon on the Resurrection of Christ which was short, but well received.

"He is so great at communicating church teaching in a way that is approachable, which can be really hard when you take a bunch of theology classes. He boils it down so everybody can understand it. That is a grace right there," said the Chaplain of Loras College Father Dennis Miller.

But what many say Cardinal Dolan will be remembered most for is his inviting and infectious personality; something he says he got right here in the Midwest, that and a love of A&W.

"So far, seeing that A&W down at the riverfront. I am partial to the chili dog and the root beer. No, first of all, I like getting back to the Midwest. I am a St. Louis boy from right down the Mississippi River. There is always kind of a freshness, a sense of hospitality, friendship, informality, a can-do spirit, and a grittiness in the Midwest; I am proud of it, being from the Midwest," said Cardinal Dolan.