Marion Police K-9 Bruno hangs up the badge

After six years of faithful service to the Marion Police Department, K-9 Bruno is retiring from the department.

Bruno joined MPD in 2010 and specialized in narcotics. His duties also included patrol and if needed, biting people.

At 9 years old, he heads to retirement a little earlier than his colleagues.

"He tore both ACLs in his back knees so he's had to have surgery on both knees and his knees are getting arthritis on them so he's slowing down quite a bit," Jeff Gilson, his handler and Marion Police Detective, said.

Bruno will live out his retirement with Gilson and his family. Gilson said it'll be quiet to not have him around at work because Bruno has a love of barking at everyone from the car.

"He's a huge part of my family. My kids love him. My wife loves him. He's a great dog at home," he said.

Gilson said Bruno's retirement will be full of walks with the family.