Police investigating Coralville bank robbery

Coralville Police have arrested two people they believe are involved in a robbery at Bank of the West on 22nd Avenue around 3:15 p.m.

They say one demanded money. Once he got it, he ran away with an unknown amount of cash. He was last seen headed north from the bank.

During the investigation, police received information about a gray colored Ford Crown Victoria with Missouri license plates seen leaving the area immediately following the robbery.

They were able to find that car around 4 p.m. They took two people into custody. The names of the pair are not being released at this time.

Police also say they believe they've found stuff related to the robbery inside that car.

No one was hurt. The investigation is continuing.