UNI student announces HD 60 candidacy

A college sophomore kicks off his campaign for the House District 60 seat, currently held by State Representative Walt Rogers.

Democrat Casey Harm says he has his work cut out for him, but he's confident he'll be able to land the position through hard work and reaching out to voters.

"I think if you want to do it, you've just got to dive on in, and figure it out. Just keep moving forward with it," Harm said.

Casey Harm, 20, said he was inspired to run for office shortly after the 2016 election.

The University of Northern Iowa student said he's not letting his age get in the way of his goals.

"My generation has a lot to say. We have a vision for the future that's brighter and more prosperous than today. With that in mind, I think the voters will be willing to vote for a younger candidate," Harm said.

Harm said he's passionate about several issues including collective bargaining, that was recently a contentious issue between public workers and republican lawmakers, like Walt Rogers.

"Walt has a tendency to say one thing in district 60 and act in a completely different way in Des Moines, and I think it's time to change that and to give people the voice they deserve and the voice they can rely on," Harm said.

While most college students are preparing for finals, Casey is juggling his campaign at Campbell Hall on campus.

Despite the work load, he's confident he can handle it.

"It's an up-hill battle. I've got Mount Everest in front of me. As long as I keep building community and building a strong team behind me, I think it'll be possible to win this. I think it'll really be possible to get in there and make the changes we need to make to get Iowa back on track," Harm said.

Right now, Casey said his biggest obstacle will be raising money for his campaign.

If you'd like to learn more about his positions, you can click here.

If you would like to learn more about State Representative Walt Rogers, you can click here.

We reached out to Representative Walt Rogers for his reaction to Casey Harm's candidacy.

Rogers said, "I welcome Mr. Harm and look forward to talking with my constituents about the many positive things we have done this year in the Iowa House."