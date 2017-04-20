Dad pees pants to cheer up daughter

(TODAY) When Ben Sowards' 6-year-old daughter, Valerie, peed her pants at school this week, the Utah dad splashed some water on the front of his own pants and headed to school to cheer her up.

"I walked into the school...I walked up next to Valerie, who was sitting, looking down at the floor, and I put my arm around her and I said, 'Valerie, can I have your backpack? I need to cover up this accident,'" Soward recalled in a video interview he shared with TODAY. "And she just looked at me with the perfect look — just disbelief — and we started laughing."

One of Sowards' other daughters, Lucinda, 17, tweeted photos of her dad's wet pants, writing, "My little sis had an accident today at kindergarten & this is how my dad left to pick her up so she wouldn't feel so sad/embarrassed."

The tweet has been shared nearly 65,000 times, and has been liked by more than 250,000 people.