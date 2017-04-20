KWWL, the NBC affiliate serving eastern Iowa, is looking for a Commercial Writer Producer, who can shoot, and design across Adobe products. This position will manage commercial projects from conception to completion and is responsible for delivering projects on time and on budget, defining tasks and project needs; identifying and resolving production problems. The right person can quickly develop effective commercials for clients to meet and exceed their expectations.

We expect the right candidate to:

• Bring creative vision, innovative design and production ideas to the department.

• Have the ability to work independently on assigned projects as well as receive and provide creative direction.

• Be proactive in researching materials for assigned projects being sensitive to brand identity.

• Experience with Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop and Adobe After Effects.

• Good experience with DSLR video and still photography.

The Waterloo-Cedar Rapids-Dubuque-Iowa City market is a great place to live with numerous colleges and universities, good quality of life, ample recreation and close proximity to Minneapolis, Chicago and Des Moines.

KWWL is proud to be a Quincy station. Learn why our family-owned broadcast group has a reputation as one of the best media companies to work for at: www.careersatquincy.com.

If you'd like to be part of our award-winning team, send your resume and samples of your work to:

John Huff

KWWL General Sales Manager

500 East Fourth Street

Waterloo, IA 50703

jhuff@kwwl.com



KWWL Television, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer