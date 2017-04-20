Commercial Writer Producer - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Commercial Writer Producer

Posted: Updated:

KWWL, the NBC affiliate serving eastern Iowa, is looking for a Commercial Writer Producer, who can shoot, and design across Adobe products.  This position will manage commercial projects from conception to completion and is responsible for delivering projects on time and on budget, defining tasks and project needs; identifying and resolving production problems.  The right person can quickly develop effective commercials for clients to meet and exceed their expectations.

We expect the right candidate to:
•    Bring creative vision, innovative design and production ideas to the department.
•    Have the ability to work independently on assigned projects as well as receive and provide creative direction.
•    Be proactive in researching materials for assigned projects being sensitive to brand identity.

•    Experience with Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop and Adobe After Effects. 
•    Good experience with DSLR video and still photography.

The Waterloo-Cedar Rapids-Dubuque-Iowa City market is a great place to live with numerous colleges and universities, good quality of life, ample recreation and close proximity to Minneapolis, Chicago and Des Moines.

KWWL is proud to be a Quincy station.  Learn why our family-owned broadcast group has a reputation as one of the best media companies to work for at: www.careersatquincy.com.

If you'd like to be part of our award-winning team, send your resume and samples of your work to:

John Huff
KWWL General Sales Manager
500 East Fourth Street
Waterloo, IA  50703
jhuff@kwwl.com


KWWL Television, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.