Lou Henry Elementary names new principal after Liz Crowley's death

A local elementary school names its new principal after the tragic loss of its previous one. Jake Youngkent will take over the role at Lou Henry Elementary School in Waterloo, pending board approval.

He replaces longtime principal, Liz Crowley, who died due to medical issues last month. Youngkent has been with the district since 2004 and was the lead teacher under Crowley for the last three years.

He's also spent time teaching math and literacy at Carver Middle School, as well as coaching track, football, basketball, and cross country.

"Circumstances surrounding this appointment have been very emotional for us all, but we are excited to continue doing the work that we have begun and carry on Liz's legacy at Lou Henry," said Youngkent.

“The building principal plays such a critical role in moving a school forward toward the vision and goals,” said Dr. Jane Lindaman, Waterloo Schools Superintendent. “Mr. Youngkent is going to do an amazing job as the next principal at Lou Henry. He learned from one of the very best.”