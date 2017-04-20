Homeless veteran home opens in Waterloo

After months of renovations, a house for homeless veterans has finally opened. The home, located on East 9th St., is the first of it's kind in Waterloo. Three veterans will be moving into the home, which is more than just a place to sleep, but a place to help them get back on their feet.

Americans For Independent Living headed this project. They remodeled the three bedroom home, and businesses nearby donated the furniture. Tim Combs, executive director of the organization, wants veterans to feel comfortable asking for help.

"Don't be afraid...don't think you're not worthy to get help because you are," said Combs.

One of the veterans, who is going to be staying in the home, says the house makes him feel comfortable and he is thankful for all of the opportunities and help given to him.

"We have one vet living here...he moved in the first of the week," said Combs. "He is getting along really well, he likes the place and I guess I knew that anyway."

That veteran had been living in his car and is struggling with depression. Combs is eager and honored to help him.

"It hits you deep in the heart," said Combs. "It's a great feeling... you can't get anything better."

Small touches, such as quilts made by local nurses, are meant to make the new house feel like home. It is also a place veterans can use to get back on their feet.

"We want to make sure we get them from ground zero back up to the top of the ladder with everybody else," said Combs.

Combs says the home is the first of many. The organization is working to find other homes they can renovate and turn into homeless veteran homes.

Many items in the new home are all donated. Americans For Independent Living is always looking for donations.


