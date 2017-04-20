Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend in Waterloo

One person is injured, another arrested after a stabbing. Waterloo Police responded to the home in the 1500 block of W. Ridgeway Ave. early Thursday morning.

Officers say 24-year-old Tristin Couch was stabbed by his girlfriend, 24-year-old Shaumara Taylor. Couch was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Taylor is facing willful injury charges in the stabbing. Police say it started after an argument between the two.