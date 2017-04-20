UPDATE: Woman faces child endangerment charges after stabbing - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UPDATE: Woman faces child endangerment charges after stabbing

Posted: Updated:
Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

One person is injured, another arrested after a stabbing.  Waterloo Police responded to the home in the 1500 block of W. Ridgeway Ave. early Thursday morning.

Officers say 24-year-old Tristin Couch was stabbed by his girlfriend, 24-year-old Shaumara Taylor.  Couch was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Taylor is facing willful injury charges in the stabbing.  She is now charged with child endangerment after police say her three-year-old daughter was in the home at the time of the stabbing.

