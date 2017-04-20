Cedar Falls child entertainer pleads guilty to child enticement - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cedar Falls child entertainer pleads guilty to child enticement charges

Posted: Updated:
Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
Connect
CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -

A man involved in a child entertainment series in Iowa pleads guilty to attempted child enticement charges.  Barry Devoll entered the written plea Tuesday.

According to court documents, he and Christopher Kaiser are accused of trying to persuade a minor into sexual activity.  The two were a major part of Blue Trunk Educational Series, based out of Cedar Falls.

Devoll played a character known as "Bixby" in one of the organization's shows.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.