Iowa's favorite police officers set up "weed trap" - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

The two Iowa police officers who won people's hearts in a viral video to promote respect are at it again.
The pair took to twitter with the message "You've heard of speed traps? We have weed traps." The message includes a picture with them and a box of donuts as bait in a trap. They posted the message on April 20, which is commonly known as "weed day." 

