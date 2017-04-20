Wildfire Relief Fundraiser a success

A fundraiser organized by Grundy Center farmers and ranchers surpasses initial goals.

Organizers Allyson Dinsdale and Justin Graves decided to hold a fundraiser for farmers and ranchers affected by recent wildfires in nearby states like Kansas, Colorado and Oklahoma.

Graves and Dinsdale say these people lost homes, cattle, and they're just trying to get back on their feet

Last Saturday, a fund-raising event was held in Grundy Center, and people auctioned several items.

Their initial goal was $10,000, and they were able to raise $27,000 from the nearly 200 people who attended.

Dinsdale says they will buy supplies here in Iowa and travel to Colorado early Saturday morning to drop off materials to a young farmer who had more than 6,000 acres of land scorched by wildfires.

Both Graves and Dinsdale say they decided to do this, because they felt a connection between them and the people affected by recent wildfires.

