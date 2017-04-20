Homeowner will not be cited for hoarding cats

An Allamakee County man accused of hoarding nearly 30 cats will not be cited for any animal cruelty-related charges.

Authorities say Brian Robinson of Waukon Junction cooperated with the Allamakee County Sheriff's Office and County Attorney's Office to help capture the remaining cats living in his home.

Workers with nearby humane societies were brought in to initially capture 20 cats from the home, but more adult cats needed to be trapped.

According to Allamakee County Attorney Jill Kistler, Robinson talked with her at length about the problem, and she felt he didn't realize he was doing anything wrong.

After discussing the problem, Kistler says Robinson agreed to help with the rescue and even helped remove some of the remaining cats from the home.

A hearing was held Monday for the seizure of threatened animals, and Robinson cooperated with county authorities.

Kistler says the Waukon Junction home will likely have to be condemned.

To review the initial report, you can click here.