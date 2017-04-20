Waverly Pet Rescue Featured Pet - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Waverly Pet Rescue Featured Pet

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Here's information about Spencer from Waverly Pet Rescue: 

Spencer: 
Spencer is about 2-years old. Spencer is a big solid boy. He is a sweetheart, very friendly and loves to be petted. He enjoys attention and is a lover boy. He likes to be held, could possibly be a lap cat once he gets to know you. 

He is up to date on shots, tested FeLV / FIV negative, and neutered. He came to us all 4-paws declawed. $75 adoption fee.

Meet him at: You can go meet Spencer anytime at the Waterloo PetSmart to see if he is the one for you! Address: PetSmart, 1506 Flammang Dr, Waterloo, IA 50702,
(319) 287-4027. Regular hours are 9-9 M-S and 10-7 on Sunday.

www.wpr.petfinder.com

