Today marks 18 years since Columbine High School massacre

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Many people remember seeing video and photos of students rushing out of the Columbine High School in Colorado 18 years ago.

The massacre happened at the school on April 20, 1999. 

Two students, Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold, went on a shooting rampage at Columbine. 13 people were killed in the shooting, while more than 20 others were injured. 

