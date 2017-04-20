Carroll County tornado damages buildings during overnight storms

Authorities say a brief tornado has knocked down or damaged trees and outbuildings but caused no injuries in west-central Iowa's Carroll County.

National Weather Service meteorologist Craig Cogil says the twister was spotted around 8 p.m. Wednesday about two miles southwest of Carroll. Quarter-size hail soon was reported in Glidden, and power outages were reported after lines were downed near Halbur.

Cogil says power poles also were toppled near Randall in Hamilton County, which is northeast of Carroll.

