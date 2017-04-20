Iowa Legislature OKs most budget bills as adjournment nears - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa Legislature OKs most budget bills as adjournment nears

Posted: Updated:
DES MOINES (AP) -

The Iowa Legislature has approved most bills needed to finalize the roughly $7.2 billion state budget, an indication that adjournment is near for the session.

The Republican-controlled chambers have voted in support of several budget bills over the span of days that address spending on everything from education to economic development. Lawmakers are scheduled back at the Capitol on Thursday, though it's unclear what day they will finish work.

The Senate must still vote on funding for health and human services. Both chambers must finalize the so-called standing appropriation bill, which includes state spending for a variety of purposes across several state agencies. It is often the last bill passed in the session and attracts last-minute and sometimes controversial proposals that lawmakers hope to tack on before adjournment.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.