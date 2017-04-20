10 teachers surprised with Gold Star awards

WATERLOO (KWWL) - The 2017 Gold Star Awards for Outstanding Teaching have been announced.

The teachers were surprised with the news this week.

The awards are co-sponsored by the R.J. McElroy Trust and KWWL.

This year, the McElroy Trust received almost 1,300 nominations in Black Hawk County.

Teachers were nominated by students, parents, community members and colleagues.

In addition to a $1,000 award, the McElroy Trust will also award each Gold Star teacher $500 to improve their classroom.

A special program honoring them will be held on Tuesday, May 24th at 7:00 p.m. in the Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center at UNI.

The public is invited to attend. Tickets, which are free of charge, are necessary. Click here for more information.