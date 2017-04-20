Police: Missing western Iowa man could be in Cedar Rapids area

Police in Plymouth County are looking for a 28-year-old man who has been missing for nearly a week.

According to NBC station KTIV, Kyle Sitzmann was going to visit friends last Friday when he went missing. Deputies in western Iowa say they think he could be in the Cedar Rapids area. Plymouth County Sheriff Craig Bartolozzi told KTIV there are some "concerns" for his welfare.

No foul play is suspected, but a missing persons report has been filed.

If you have any information about Sitzmann's whereabouts, contact the Plymouth County Sheriff at (712) 546-8191.