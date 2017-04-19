Grand View shuts out Baker in Wednesday softball doubleheader - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Grand View shuts out Baker in Wednesday softball doubleheader

Grand View swept Baker in a Wednesday afternoon college softball doubleheader in Heart of America Conference play.

The Vikings scored two shutouts in the twin bill, winning game one, 1-0 and game two, 3-0.

The victories improve the Vikings season record to 34-10 and 22-6 in the conference.

