Aaron Hernandez wrote Bible verse on forehead before committing suicide

Convicted killer and former New England Patriots star, Aaron Hernandez, reportedly wrote a popular Bible verse on his forehead with a red marker before taking his own life in his prison cell.

Prison officials are reporting it was the verse 'John 3:16', which reads: 'For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.'

Hernandez also reportedly smoked K2 synthetic marijuana before hanging himself with his own bed sheet.