Florida Gators mascot shields young boy from foul ball

(Gainesville, Florida) -

A young boy is shielded from a foul ball, thanks in part to a mascot.  There was a foul ball during a Florida Gators baseball game Tuesday.  

The ball was heading towards the boy, but it hit the Gators mascot, Albert, who was protecting the young fan.  He was all good afterward and gave the thumbs up.

