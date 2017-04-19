Linn County could welcome new trail bridge

A new trail bridge could be coming to Linn County welcoming cyclist, runners and walkers.

The bridge would connect to a new trail that would span from 42nd Street near Xavier High School in Cedar Rapids all the way to Morgan Creek Park in Palo and to Fairfax, crossing the Cedar River near Highway 100.

Brett Oleson, Chairman of the Linn County Board of Supervisors announced the idea during the Linn County State of the County Address this afternoon.

Oleson says the Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) is set to approve three quarters of a million dollars for the start of the trail.

Biechler Bridge, named after Linn County Conservation Director Dan Biechler, would stretch along Highway 100 near Xavier.

"A nod to our covered bridge history in Iowa. A facade of ghost train car representations or railroad lanterns lighting the way at night. A statement that we respect our history and we are reclaiming it," Oleson said during the announcement.

Oleson described Biechler Bridge as a brother to the Sleeping Giant which is already planned to cross the Cedar River connecting the Newbo area of Cedar Rapids to Czech Village.

"You can bike or walk from Newbo someday across the Cedar River via the Sleeping Giant and head up Cedar Valley Nature Trail to 42nd Street and head down to Xavier and hop on this new trail and then you're going to come to the preserve where the Cedar River will once again greet you," he says.

Oleson hopes construction will start by 2020.